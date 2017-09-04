Ford's Global Caring Month begins in September

Monday, 4 September, 2017 - 12:56

September is Ford Global Caring Month and thousands of Ford employees around the world will be venturing out into their communities to make people’s lives better.

In New Zealand, Ford volunteers will be working with charity partner of 27 years, Variety the Children’s Charity, to help spruce up a Mangere school’s playground and garden. Ford NZ volunteers will be creating new planter boxes, planting gardens and building new bench seats amongst other tidying projects - rain or shine.

Ford Global Caring Month is the signature annual event of the Ford Volunteer Corps. Since its launch in 2005, Ford Volunteer Corps members have contributed more than one million hours of community service in 50 countries, representing more than $30 million of in-kind community investments.

During September, the Ford Volunteer Corps will tackle more than 600 projects with thousands of volunteers on six continents. In addition to the volunteer activities in New Zealand, Ford Global Caring Month projects include:

- Australia - Install water tanks at a camp for disadvantaged young people

- Brazil - Help build a facility to care for unprivileged families and their children with cancer

- Germany - Assist with preparations for a new refugee camp

- Mexico - Renovate a treatment center for children with disabilities

- Philippines - Build community water facilities in local villages

- Russia - Renovation and construction work at a senior citizens center and school

- South Africa - Install pumps and water storage at schools, make building repairs

- United Kingdom - Restore a children’s activity center, refurbish a shelter for the homeless

"Whether it’s improving access to clean water or creating innovative ways to help children and families, each Ford volunteer is making a valuable contribution to a better world," said Jim Vella, president, Ford Motor Company Fund. "Each project is important because one person at a time, we are strengthening our communities and enhancing the quality of life."

Ford Fund is also contributing $600,000 in grants to purchase tools and supplies for many of the volunteer projects.

Ford Volunteer Corps activities take place year round as part of a global network enlisting more than 30,000 Ford volunteer participants annually. In addition to regular paid annual leave and sick leave, Ford also provides its employees with two days per year of ‘Corporate Citizen’ paid leave to encourage staff to volunteer in their communities.