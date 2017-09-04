New approach to engaging Maori with river data launched

Monday, 4 September, 2017 - 13:44

A new approach to engaging MaÌori communities with conservation and digital technologies has been launched today. The project is a collaboration between Tuia Innovation, KotahiNet and Touch Media.

Sensors for continuously monitoring some aspects of river water quality will be installed at five sites across the Upper Waikato River. The intention is to monitor the condition of the water as it flows through the Te Arawa River Iwi rohe area. The five sensors will be located in the Te Arawa River Iwi areas from Huka Falls to Atiamuri.

Project leader Juan Prado of Tuia Innovation said, "There is an opportunity to combine ‘kaitiakitanga’ and recent technology developments, including the Internet of Things (IoT), to address the growing distance between the land and its people. We see the ability to capture data and then representing that data meaningfully as a tool for educating, informing, and engaging communities."

Real-time and historical water quality data will be freely available to everyone. In addition, the project will explore ways to present information in an engaging manner such that it encourages the community to think about, and participate in, river conservation and development.

Mr Prado also explained, "This project will seek to educate and train local MaÌori as well as potentially create work experience-type roles as pathways for MaÌori into the digital technology sector, particularly in the areas of IoT systems and big data."

The project has secured funding from the Ka Hao: MaÌori Digital Technology Development Fund administered by Te Puni KoÌkiri. The project is scheduled to be completed by mid-2018.