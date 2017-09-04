Promotional Product Excellence Awards winners announced

Monday, 4 September, 2017 - 13:46

On August 23rd, the Australasian Promotional Product Association (APPA) announced the winners of the prestigious and highly sought after APPA Promotional Product Excellence Awards at an exciting award ceremony and gala dinner held at The Langham in front of 150 of the promotional products industry elite.

Proving the value of promotional product marketing as a means of driving brand activation, the award winners used a unique range of promotional products to drive strong engagement and profile elevation.

Mr. Steve Granland, CEO, APPA noted: "These awards clearly demonstrate the absolute value promotional products bring into the marketing mix and brand equity. As one of the only forms of advertising that allows consumers to interact repeatedly with a brand on a physical level, these awards demonstrate how promotional products create a memorable brand experience. APPA Members have shown tonight that innovative, creative and unique promotional products have a great ability to tap into individual’s emotions and build brand loyalty. Put simply, promotional products work."

The Platinum Award for Overall Excellence is awarded by the judging panel to the award entrant considered as the stand out of all the awards recognised for their excellence on the evening.

This year’s Platinum Award winner was BTL (Below the Line), for their outstanding work with Kimberley Clark in the Promotional Product Innovation and Design category. An APPA judge observed that the unique Kiwi identity and high quality of the promotional item was fantastic, a limited item that has huge appeal.

Competition was fierce and of an extremely high standard across the broad range of promotional product marketing campaign award categories, including: Business to Business, Consumer Gift with Purchase, Distributor Self Promotion, Limited Budget, Merchandise and Programs and Events Merchandise, Not-for-Profit Promotion, Promotional Product Innovation and Design, Sustainable/Eco Friendly/Recycling Programs and Made in New Zealand.

Jules Calnan, Head Of Print Production, Ogilvy and Mather, New Zealand and APPA Awards Judge noted: "With multimedia channels challenging marketers every day to be able to connect with their customers in meaningful ways, the Promotional Products category allows targeted communication to directly reach the end user showing the brand personality and values. It is great to see such a high standard range of targeted promotional campaigns presented to us on a variety of budgets which created a memorable and effective presence of brand identity in a congested marketplace."

The night also saw the promotional products industry recognise three stand out individuals with APPA Life Membership bestowed upon industry legends Philip Monastra and John Withers and the APPA Young Achiever Award presented to Sandy Sutherland.

Finalists included JPS Marketing, All About Promo, Below the Line, Zinc, Boost Promotions, Challenge Marketing, AMPM Marketing, Seeit and ASAP Promo.

Awards and Winners.

Platinum Award for Overall Excellence - BTL (Below the Line)

Business to Business Programs - All About Promo

Consumer Programs Gift with Purchase - BTL (Below the Line)

Distributor Self Promotion - Boost Promotions Limited

Limited Budget - Zinc

Merchandise Programs and Events Merchandise - AMPM Marketing Ltd

Not for Profit Promotion - Seeit Limited

Promotional Product Innovation and Design - BTL (Below the Line)

Sustainable/Eco-Friendly/Recycling Programs - All About Promo

Made in New Zealand - Challenge Marketing

Full details and photographs on each award-winning entry can be found at http://promotionalproductswork.co.nz/case-studies/

Awards Judges

Jules Calnan, Head of Print Product, Ogilvy and Mather New Zealand

Trina Snow, Manager, Buy NZ Made

Mike Lee, Senior Lecturer of Marketing, University of Auckland Business School

Glenys Crawford, Membership Manager, Auckland Chamber of Commerce

Richard Brookes, Associate Professor of Marketing, University of Auckland Business School