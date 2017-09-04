Wellington-made hologram to wow Auckland International Airport travellers

Monday, 4 September, 2017 - 14:59

Nearly two years of inspiration, innovation and hard work is about to be rewarded when a giant hologram, created by Wellington company Point Zero, is unleashed at Auckland International Airport, says WREDA’s Business Growth and Innovation General Manager David Jones.

"Point Zero are a great example of the talent being fostered in Wellington’s rapidly developing AR/VR sector. They have fused technology with creativity to produce a world-leading product - in this case a hologram warning international travellers of the dangers of inadvertently bringing fruit flies into the country.

"The Ministry for Primary Industries should be congratulated for recognising the potential of Point Zero’s holograms, and helping develop it to the point where it can be used in a visually exciting way to bolster New Zealand’s biosecurity."

The hologram, the first of its kind in New Zealand, will undergo a six-month trial at the airport testing new ways of communicating with travellers to improve co-operation with the country’s biosecurity laws. It will show a fruit fly hitchhiking on an orange kept inside luggage, communicating the potential damage it could do to an orchard and the fruit industry.

Point Zero Chief Executive Chris Mather says creating the hologram was an exciting proposition.

"The hologram station is 2.6 metres tall. At that scale we had to overcome various technical challenges to make sure it provided a quality experience for those arriving at the airport. Being pushed to this level has provided valuable insights and connections which will help us to quickly grow the company."

Point Zero also specialises in interactive holographic displays for domestic and international clients. Called HoloSpace, these holograms are viewed on special display units which are designed by Point Zero, and largely manufactured in the Wellington region.

HoloSpace’s unique software integrates motion tracking technology which allows up to 10 people to actively interact with experiences at the same time, controlling 3D objects with hands-free movements and gestures.

Mr Mather, 25, is a product of Wellington’s incubation and start-up network. He established Point Zero when he was just 14 years old. He studied Design Innovation at Victoria University, attended the Victoria Entrepreneur Bootcamp, and was among the first batch of start-ups selected for Te Papa’s inaugural Mahuki Innovation Hub in 2016.

"Wellington has a full package of universities, incubators, accelerators, mentors, investors, and Government Ministries collaborating closely to give start-ups get the best possible chance of success," Mr Jones says. "The compact nature of Wellington means the collaboration is super-concentrated, a distinctive trait which few other cities can offer."