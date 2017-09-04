Reserve Bank leasing office space to Defence Force

Monday, 4 September, 2017 - 15:08

The New Zealand Defence Force has signed a lease to occupy three floors in the Reserve Bank of New Zealand building, beginning later this year.

Reserve Bank Head of Currency, Property and Security, Steve Gordon, said that the Defence Force will be the fourth tenant in the building, joining the Parliamentary Counsel Office; Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment; and the State Services Commission. The Reserve Bank has vacated the floors that are being leased to the Defence Force, as part of a strategy to increase its property income to meet its Funding Agreement.

Mr Gordon said that the appeal of the building, located at No. 2 The Terrace, lies in its top seismic rating and location close to Parliament. The building is currently being refurbished to modernise its interior.