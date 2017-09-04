Christchurch auctioneers take on the Aussies

Monday, 4 September, 2017 - 14:25

Kiwis Ned Allison and Mark McGoldrick, both from Harcourts in Christchurch, will represent the New Zealand and vie for the ultimate gavel at the 2017 Australasian Auctioneering Championships in Adelaide over the next two days.

The Cantabrians won the right to represent New Zealand by winning the Senior Competition at the 2017 REINZ National Real Estate Auctioneering Championships in June. The annual event is jointly conducted by the Real Estate Institute of Australia (REIA) and the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand.

Bindi Norwell, Chief Executive at REINZ says: "The annual competition showcases New Zealand and Australia’s best auctioneers who are ready to take up the challenge with a match of calling, bidding and selling. We wish Ned and Mark all the best as they take on the Australians and hope they can bring home the cup to New Zealand."

Malcolm Gunning, President of the Real Estate Institute of Australia says: "The Australasian Auctioneering Championships is representing the most skilled auctioneers that Australia and New Zealand have to offer.

"The Auctioneering Championships were first held in 1991 between the Real Estate Institutes of Tasmania and Victoria to provide an opportunity to showcase their best auctioneers. The concept was subsequently adopted by all the State/Territory REIs and REINZ and has become the most prestigious event on the Australasian auctioneering calendar," concludes Mr Gunning.

The heats commence on Wednesday 6 September, and the finals will be held on Thursday 7 September from 1.45pm (Australian time) with the top 5 finalists battling it out for the coveted gavel. The winner will be announced at a gala dinner at the South Australia Museum on Thursday evening.