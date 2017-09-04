Alison's Pantry releases new self-select nuts and seeds range

Monday, 4 September, 2017 - 16:02

Premium self-selection brand Alison’s Pantry has released a new activated nuts and seeds range, a New Zealand first in supermarkets.

New Activated Trail Mix and Activated Nut Blend combine crowd-favourite ingredients such as almonds, walnuts and pumpkin seeds with tasty new additions like Bing cherries. The new range is the perfect premium healthy snack that fits easily into everyday eating. The two new blends are the first activated range to be widely available in supermarkets nationwide.

The process of activation means the nuts and seeds have been soaked in water for a period of time, and then slowly dehydrated at a low temperature.

"We wanted to offer something different. We see so many of our friends activating their Alison’s Pantry nuts and seeds, so we thought we would save them a job," Kristina McCalman, Senior Brand Manager Nuts and Snacks says.

"We like to say ‘activate your tastebuds!’ we think they are full of flavour, crunch and are absolutely delicious," McCalman adds.

Activated Trail Mix and Activated Nut Blend are the latest addition to Alison’s Pantry which stock premium, quality nuts, seeds and dried fruit. It is a one-stop-shop for freshness and choice. Alison’s Pantry’s self-selection allows the shopper to choose as much or as little as they want.

Alison’s Pantry is stocked at New World supermarkets and in the self-selection department in Pak’nSAVE nationwide. A handful of nuts a day is widely recommended as part of a healthy diet. The new activated range is available in stores now.

For further information on this new product, recipes and to see the rest of the range from Alison’s Pantry, visit www.alisonspantry.co.nz. Or check out Alison’s Pantry on Facebook www.facebook.com/AlisonsPantryNZ or Instagram @alisonspantry