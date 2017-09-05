Catalyst announces Open Knowledge business unit

Tuesday, 5 September, 2017 - 08:33

We’re pleased to announce a new, joined-up approach to learning and knowledge at Catalyst.

We’re passionate about learning, so we’ve decided to bring together our expertise in learning, library management, open data and archives to create a new Open Knowledge business unit.

"Open knowledge means knowledge that can be used, reused, and redistributed without legal, social or technological restrictions. The idea of open knowledge is closely related to open source, so it’s a natural fit for us," says Don Christie, Managing Director.

The new unit will be headed up by Paul Stevens, who is stepping into the role of General Manager, Open Knowledge. Paul has previously been GM of our UK business, as well as Catalyst’s National Sales Manager. With his deep knowledge of the eLearning and the education sector, Paul is a natural choice to drive this new initiative forward.

This initiative ties our open technology platforms with our vision of unfettered access for all with our strategic partnerships with organisations like the New Zealand Council for Educational Research (NZCER).

"With all our different products and services working as one unit, together with our industry partners, we’re going to do some great things.

"Catalyst sees Open Knowledge as one of its backbone offerings, and we are thrilled that Paul has agreed to lead this team for us," said Don Christie.

Paul takes up the new role on 11 September, 2017.