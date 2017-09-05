ANZ awarded 'Best Small Business Bank'

Tuesday, 5 September, 2017 - 09:35

ANZ was today awarded the CANSTAR Bank of the Year - Small Business Award for 2017, recognising the bank’s leading combination of products and service to small business customers.

"We’re delighted to be acknowledged for our work to support and grow small business in New Zealand," said Antonia Watson, ANZ’s Managing Director Retail and Business Banking.

"The award is testament to the hard work of our teams, our innovative products and insights we share to help small business get ahead.

"When small business is doing well, New Zealand is doing well. By understanding what business owners need and identifying opportunities to make banking easier, we help businesses start up, thrive and grow.

"We have an unrivalled network of dedicated business specialists throughout the country that know their local regions and the opportunities for our customers.

"We’ve also invested in digital technology to solve pain points for small business. For instance our SmartATMs mean small businesses can make deposits 24/7, helping them run their businesses more efficiently."

CANSTAR New Zealand General Manager Jose George said ANZ was a standout for its small business banking offering.

"CANSTAR's Bank of the Year - Small Business Award aims to recognise the institution that offers the strongest mix of products and services," said Mr George.

"Specialist business banking is essential for the success of our SMEs and the critical role they play in our economy. Congratulations ANZ on a recognition well-deserved."