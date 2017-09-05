New pilot vessel marks new era for Wellington shipping

Tuesday, 5 September, 2017 - 13:23

A New Zealand-made pilot vessel has arrived at CentrePort, bringing world-leading capabilities to help future shipping navigate Wellington’s harbour.

The vessel is named Te Haa, meaning ‘the breath’. The name is a reference to the breath exchanged between people when they touch noses in a hongi, which is analogous to the way the pilot vessel will meet visiting ships.

Yesterday Te Haa was welcomed into Wellington by Taranaki WhÄnui ki Te Upoko o Te Ika, who advised on the naming of the vessel.

Te Haa is a jet powered boat able to operate safely in adverse weather conditions far out in the Cook Strait. It has a maximum speed of 32 knots, and will provide significant time and fuel efficiencies as it delivers pilots to ships visiting Wellington.

CentrePort’s Chief Executive, Derek Nind, is pleased the Port decided to build the ship in New Zealand.

"It’s fantastic that Kiwi expertise came together to produce this vessel. The jets came from HamiltonJet in Christchurch, the Scania engines were supplied by South Pacific Diesel Systems in Porirua, the electronics were supplied and fitted by ENL in Nelson, and it was all put together at Q-West Boat Builders in Whanganui," said Derek Nind.

"Te Haa will help us accommodate future growth and larger ships in Wellington Harbour.

"The vessel will provide significant health and safety benefits to our pilots and launch crews, since it has been designed to provide a safe platform in adverse weather.

"She will enable central New Zealand businesses to connect with international markets, and provide a new level of safety, speed and efficiency."

Colin Mitchell, General Manager at Q-West was pleased to win the project through a competitive international tender process.

"We were extremely proud to be selected, and of the men and women that have produced this quality craft.

"CentrePort now have one of the most high-tech pilot vessels in New Zealand, and we look forward to continuing our long-standing relationship with them in the future," said Colin Mitchell.

CentrePort is a returning customer for Q-West, which built its current vessel, the quarter-century old Tarakena. Tarakena is still in service, and will return to Q-West for a refurbishment before becoming CentrePort’s backup pilot vessel.