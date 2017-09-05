Six new promotions at Chapman Tripp

Tuesday, 5 September, 2017 - 16:30

Chapman Tripp is pleased to announce the promotion of six new senior solicitors in the firm’s Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch offices. The appointments are effective from 1 September 2017.

Auckland

James Glover, Private Client

James is a senior solicitor in Chapman Tripp’s private client team. He has a broad knowledge and experience of trust law in a private client and commercial setting and will be advising on all aspects of trust formation, administration, structuring and succession planning.

Nicola de Wit, Resource Management

Nicola specialises in resource management and environment law. She advises national infrastructure providers, property developers, MÄori trusts, environmental organisations and other businesses and individuals in relation to planning, resource consent and designation processes under the Resource Management Act. She also assists clients with Local Government Act and Public Works Act issues.

Wellington

Grace Bennett, Litigation

Grace specialises in litigation, dispute resolution and resource management. She acts for the Earthquake Commission (EQC) on multiple litigation claims arising out of the Canterbury earthquakes and advises EQC in relation to various issues arising from the earthquakes and other natural disasters. She also advises a national network utility operator on a wide range of resource management issues. Grace is also a committee member of the Wellington Women Lawyers’ Association. Trish Ieong, Tax

Trish is a senior solicitor in Chapman Tripp’s tax team. She regularly provides advice to a wide range of clients on a range of complex tax matters involving cross-border transactions, acquisition and disposal of property, trusts and charities. Trish has particular experience in the statutory tax disputes process and in tax litigation.

Christchurch

Allan Brent, Litigation

Allan is a senior solicitor specialising in infrastructure and resource management law, also with experience in commercial property law. He has advised both government and private clients on the full range of matters under the Resource Management Act.

Michelle Nicol, Litigation

Michelle specialises in environment, planning and resource management law. She advises clients on the development and consenting of major infrastructure projects, district and regional planning issues, submissions on resource consent applications and plan changes, law reform and environmental compliance issues.