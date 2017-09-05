NZ and Japan business leaders meet in support of TPP - NZIBF

Tuesday, 5 September, 2017 - 17:40

Business leaders from New Zealand and Japan have met in Tokyo and agreed to support the prompt entry into force of the Trans Pacific Partnership (TPP) among the remaining members.

"We have today concluded a very constructive meeting with our Japanese counterparts at which we discussed ways to support the continuing TPP process" said Malcolm Bailey, Chairman of the NZ International Business Forum (NZIBF).

"I am pleased to say there is strong alignment between the New Zealand and Japanese business communities about seeing TPP enter into force as soon as possible between those remaining members who, like us, see value and advantage in the agreement".

NZIBF members met in Tokyo on 4 September with representatives of the Keidanren (Japan Business Federation), Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI) and the Keizei Doyukai (Japan Association of Corporate Executives). NZIBF’s delegation included Malcolm Bailey (Chair, NZIBF and Dairy Companies’ Association of NZ), Sir Graeme Harrison (Chair, ANZCO Foods), Kirk Hope (CEO, BusinessNZ), Ian Kennedy (Chair, Japan NZ Business Council), Peter McBride (Chair, Zespri) and Stephen Jacobi (Executive Director NZIBF).

Mr Bailey said the Tokyo meetings highlighted the importance of the economic relationship between New Zealand and Japan.

"Japan and New Zealand are close partners and friends. TPP has the potential to transform the economic relationship and both of us stand to gain enormously from its provisions in relation to trade and investment between us and with the other TPP partners. As a high quality, comprehensive and ambitious agreement, TPP can set new standards for economic integration in the Asia Pacific region", said Mr Bailey.

While in Tokyo NZIBF members called on the Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Manabu Horii and have also discussed the outlook for agricultural reform in Japan, met with the NZ business community and participated in a roundtable with Japanese trade academics.