'Mighway' a finalist in 2017 Innovation Awards

Tuesday, 5 September, 2017 - 19:24

Mighway, a sharing economy platform connecting motorhome and campervan owners with guests, has today been announced as a finalist in the 2017 Innovation Awards to be held mid October.

The platform was launched by Tourism Holdings Limited (thl) in 2015 and taps into the growing sharing economy - enabling RV owners to generate income from the fast growing tourism market when not using their vehicle. Since launch, more than $1million has been paid out to private owners, generating additional income for RV owners - many of whom are retirees.

The success of Mighway in New Zealand has been followed by the subsequent launch of the platform in the US - where RV ownership has reached record levels.

Dave Simmons of Mighway says, "The tourism industry is being transformed through new technologies, changing customer behaviour and increased connectivity. The sharing economy is very much at the forefront of much of this transformation. By participating in the sharing economy - consumers are practising collaborative consumption whilst owners are making better use of their expensive assets. It’s a win, win situation all round. Further to that, Mighway has enabled both tourists and owners to forge a deeper connection with each other providing richer, more authentic holiday experiences. We’re thrilled with the growth of the business so far "

Mighway has extremely high domestic usage with nearly 50% of all bookings being made by New Zealanders looking to explore their own backyard, suggesting access to a wide range of pick up points, along with reduced minimum booking periods, has encouraged the growth of motorhome holidays by Kiwis.

Says Dave, "We’re really excited that through Mighway we have been able to encourage more New Zealanders to get out and explore our wonderful country far and wide".

Mighway is a finalist in the newly created Innovation in Tourism and Entertainment category at the 2017 Innovation Awards. The awards will be held in Auckland on October 19th, 2017.