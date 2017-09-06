Allbirds announces $17.5m (USD) in new Series B funding

Wednesday, 6 September, 2017 - 09:01

Today, Allbirds, the San Francisco-based, Kiwi inspired brand pioneering the use of premium natural materials in footwear, announced a $17.5 million (approximately $24 million NZD) Series B, led by Tiger Global Management LLC. Allbirds will use the funds for research and development into novel, sustainable materials, as well as to expand internationally, and grow its retail footprint in New Zealand and in the US.

Other participants in the Series B include Elephant, and existing investors such as Maveron and Lerer Hippeau. In combination with the $10 million Allbirds raised in previous funding rounds, the Series B brings total equity funding to $27.5 million since its founding in 2015.

"We see an opportunity to be leaders in sustainable manufacturing in an industry that has not paid enough attention to its impact on the environment; this fresh capital will allow us to make further strides in material innovation and our brick-and-mortar retail presence," said Joey Zwillinger, co-founder and co-CEO of Allbirds. "We are incredibly fortunate to have the opportunity to challenge industry norms and create products that are not only more comfortable for our customers, but also better for the world." says Tim Brown, co-founder and co-CEO of Allbirds. As a certified B-Corp, Allbirds takes a thoughtful approach to every aspect of the supply chain, from material sourcing to manufacturing, distribution and end-of-life of its products. With a focus on beautiful design and high comfort, Allbirds brings a forward-thinking approach to the industry, seeking innovation through renewable materials research. Tiger Global’s investment will help Allbirds continue to expand its direct-to-consumer approach to retailing, while enabling the company to launch novel materials from sustainable sources

"The Allbirds team has shown a tremendous ability to create a differentiated product while also growing a large direct-to-consumer business in an industry dominated by the wholesale business model," said Lee Fixel, partner, Tiger Global. "We are excited to support continued growth of the business and further expansion into global markets."

Although a young brand, since launching 18 months ago, Allbirds has grown their San Francisco-based team to over 50 employees and continues to attract top-tier talent. The fresh injection of capital will support the expansion of their team, further positioning the company as a leader in footwear material innovation. "We have a deep commitment to sustainable innovation in a category that hasn’t changed in many decades," said Joey Zwillinger co-founder and co-CEO of Allbirds. "We have big plans for 2018 and are looking forward to investing these funds to extend the early traction we have created with the Wool Runners and Loungers."