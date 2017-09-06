Nearly 20% of Kiwis have requested their credit score

Wednesday, 6 September, 2017 - 08:51

New research from CreditSimple.co.nz shows awareness of credit scores is increasing but there’s still a long way to go before Kiwis get better deals on their utilities and interest rates. Many New Zealanders are missing out on better financial deals because they don’t realise how a good credit score can work to their advantage.

One year since CreditSimple.co.nz launched, more than 300,000 New Zealanders have signed up to get their credit score online, instantly and for free.

The research shows 71 per cent of people have now heard of credit scores - but only 9 per cent of people have leveraged their score to get better financial deals.

CreditSimple.co.nz spokesperson Hazel Phillips said many people simply don't know that their credit score can influence the pricing plan they get for their mortgage, personal loan, telco or insurance company.

"As a nation, our credit knowledge is improving but we need to start making our credit scores work harder for us," Ms Phillips said. "If people know they have a good credit score, they can use this knowledge to negotiate better financial deals."

The research outlines only 39 per cent of Kiwis believe their credit history is factored in when signing up to a new telco plan, 44 per cent for a new electricity provider and 34 per cent for insurance.

"We want New Zealanders to know about the effect your credit history can have on everyday bills such as power, mobile phone and internet.

"We encourage all Kiwis to check that their credit score and credit history are accurate, then use this free financial information to your advantage. If you've got a good credit score, ask for a better deal, and shop around until you get it."