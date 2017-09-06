Plexure announce CEO change

Wednesday, 6 September, 2017 - 09:59

Scott Bradley, Founder and CEO of Plexure Group Limited (NZX:PLX) has today announced his intention to resign as CEO with immediate effect. He will be replaced by Craig Herbison, who will assume the role from 7 September 2017.

Scott Bradley will remain on as a Director of the Company and provide assistance to Craig Herbison to ensure an orderly transition of CEO responsibility. He will also remain a significant shareholder.

Plexure Chairman, Phil Norman, said it is with great regret that the Board had accepted Scott’s resignation but understands that after seven hard years in the role Scott wishes to call time out. "Scott has been a visionary leader who has created a company that has become recognised as a global leader in its field and is well positioned to continue its growth trajectory internationally", said Norman.

Scott Bradley commented that he considered that this was an ideal time for him to move on as CEO as, after its recent re-structuring, the Company was now trading profitably on a month by month basis and well positioned to continue its growth path from a reduced cost base. "Craig will bring a new set of skills and a depth of international sales and marketing experience to Plexure at an important turning point in the Company’s history", said Bradley.

Craig Herbison is an internationally experienced leader with over 20 years of digital and brand marketing, business transformation, sales and corporate leadership experience. Originally qualifying as a barrister and solicitor in 1990, Craig then moved into the advertising industry. With the emergence of digital marketing in the late 1990’s, Craig worked in Web development and in digital agencies in New Zealand and the UK.

In the UK, Craig led the digital marketing launch of the world’s first 3G mobile operator ‘3’ and ran the digital and CRM Vodafone relationship globally for WPP. He returned to Australasia in 2006 and worked in corporate marketing roles for Vodafone regionally, Sensis and led the brand transformation of Telecom NZ to ‘Spark’ a few year ago.

In 2011, he joined the BNZ executive team as its first ever CMO and assumed an expanded role in 2014 running BNZ’s retail, small business and insurance businesses. During his tenure, he took BNZ back into mortgage brokers after an absence of twelve years, which produced $1.1Bn of new lending in the first year. Craig was responsible for 2,500 staff and 174 retail stores at BNZ. Craig was also previously a director of Loyalty New Zealand, the operator of Fly Buys in New Zealand.