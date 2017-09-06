Doubtless Bay campground owner offered part of reserve

Wednesday, 6 September, 2017 - 10:09

The owners of a Doubtless Bay campground will be offered a small part of a public reserve to accommodate an annual, peak-season overflow of campers, the Far North District Council has decided.

During its 10 August meeting, the Council agreed to lease a 1600-square-metre section of Perehipe Reserve for five years to the Whatuwhiwhi Top 10 Holiday Park at Parakerake Bay.

The campground owners, Carrington Holiday Park Jade LP, had originally asked to lease a 3960-square-metre section of the reserve to help accommodate campers who flock to Karikari Peninsular during the summer season. They later reduced that area to 1600 square metres.

Carrington Holiday Park Jade LP first requested to lease the park in 2016. The company wanted to formalise an arrangement that had evolved over several years that allowed an ‘overflow’ of summer campers to pitch tents on the reserve. In return, the park owners mowed the reserve and supplied water to public toilets year-round, saving ratepayers more than $9000 annually.

Following a four-week public consultation on the lease proposal held earlier this year, the Te Hiku Community Board recommended to the Council that the smaller part of the public reserve be leased to Carrington Holiday Park Jade LP at a market rate.

Community Board Chair Adele Gardner said that there was strong interest in the consultation with many submissions received both for and against the proposal.

The amount that Carrington Holiday Park Jade LP will pay to lease the section of reserve will be determined once a valuation of the land has been completed. Ms Gardner said that the question of whether the park owners continue to maintain the entire reserve and supply water to the public toilets is also still under discussion.

She confirmed that a small building, sandpit and playground erected on the reserve by current or previous holiday park owners have now been removed by Carrington Holiday Park Jade LP.

If the holiday park agrees to the lease arrangement, a fence will be erected separating the leased and public sections of reserve. The cost of the fence will be shared by the Council and Carrington Holiday Park Jade LP.