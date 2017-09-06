Energy Industry excellence award winners to be announced

Wednesday, 6 September, 2017 - 11:01

New Zealand's top trainees and trainers in the electricity and telecommunications industry will be recognised at the Connexis Annual Connection Excellence Awards dinner next week in Hamilton.

The 13 men and women who make up the finalists work throughout the country, from Hamilton in the north to Invercargill in the south, and are competing for honours in: Contribution to Industry Training; and Distribution, Telecommunications, Advanced and Business Support/Retail Trainee of the Year.

The winners of each section are also competing for the top award of Overall Trainee of the Year.

Connexis Head of Marketing and Industry Standards Kaarin Gaukrodger says that each year the awards recognise and celebrate the achievements of the best and brightest trainees and trainers in the industry. "These are the rising stars and they play a vital role in ensuring that the rapidly growing Industry is well served with skilled and talented staff moving forward.

"We all need energy for every day living, to drive businesses and to stay connected and without these skilled people New Zealand would come to a complete standstill. The work the crews do nationwide is crucial for the country."

In addition to awarding trainees, the contribution to industry training - which is also crucial to the success of trainees - is recognised with the Contribution to Industry Training award. This recognises those who make a significant impact through their enthusiasm and commitment to industry training.

Kaarin adds that employers play a crucial role in the success of trainees and nominating trainees for these awards is a great way to demonstrate a company’s commitment to training.

The award winners will be announced at the Annual Connection Excellence Awards Dinner on Thursday 14 September at Mystery Creek Hamilton at the conclusion of the annual Industry event, Annual Connection 2017.

The winners and runners up of the line mechanic and cable jointer competitions and the recipients of the Ross Archer Memorial Line Mechanic Safety Award and the Outstanding Leader Award will also be announced at the dinner.