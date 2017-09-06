New international passengers lounge opens at Auckland Airport

Wednesday, 6 September, 2017 - 13:30

As part of its major upgrade of the international departure experience, Auckland Airport has opened a new $4 million, 185-seat lounge for international passengers, known as the "Strata Lounge".

Richard Barker, Auckland Airport’s general manager retail and commercial, says, "the Strata Lounge is an exciting part of the upgrade of Auckland Airport’s international departure area - which creates a new and uniquely New Zealand departure experience."

"We have already opened the first stages of our new and expanded security screening and processing area for all passengers, as well as part of the new stores for our two duty free operators. The rest of the international departure area upgrade - including a reconfigured landside farewell portal, a new retail hub and a new passenger lounge - will be unveiled over the coming 12 months."

"Auckland Airport’s new Strata Lounge replaces our Emperor Lounge and provides a comfortable and relaxed space for travellers who do not belong to an airline lounge programme and 13 airlines that choose to use the lounge to accommodate their premium passengers prior to boarding."

"Our new Strata Lounge means that no matter which international airline or class you are flying, before boarding your flight you can enjoy a modern lounge - with a fresh range of international food, beverages, work stations, shower facilities and a separate children’s space for families to use. In the future the lounge will also have sleeping pods and a beauty spa."

International passengers can purchase entry into the Auckland Airport owned and operated Strata Lounge for $49 online or $55 on the door. The Strata Lounge also welcomes members of Diners Club International, DragonPass, Lounge Key and Priority Pass.

The Strata Lounge was designed by Ignite architects and constructed and fitted-out by Alaska.