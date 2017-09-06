LookSee recruitment programme recognised for innovative approach

Wednesday, 6 September, 2017 - 17:19

The successful LookSee Wellington recruitment programme charged with luring the world’s top tech talent to the capital is being recognised by industry leaders for its innovative approach.

The Wellington Regional Economic Development Agency (WREDA) last week accepted the Economic Development New Zealand’s inaugural Innovation Award for LookSee Wellington.

The recruitment programme may also gain further recognition with Workhere New Zealand - which partnered WREDA, Immigration NZ and NZ Tech on LookSee Wellington - named as a finalist in the New Zealand Innovation Council’s Innovation Awards for Media, Marketing and Communications. The awards are being held in Auckland on 19 October.

WREDA’s Business Growth and Innovation General Manager David Jones says the focus of LookSee has always been to fill IT job shortages in Wellington with an innovative world-first programme.

"WREDA often talks about Wellington being the innovative capital so it’s satisfying that we are also being seen as walking the walk when it comes to attracting top global talent to the region.

"It’s also rewarding that our LookSee Wellington partner Workhere New Zealand is in line to be recognised. LookSee was a collaborative programme and its success is down to the work done by all partner organisations."

Workhere New Zealand’s Damian Sainsbury says it’s fantastic to be recognised from both EDNZ and New Zealand Council.

"I am proud of the work that the teams across HainesAttract and Workhere New Zealand have delivered and I am grateful for the support from the teams at WREDA, Immigration NZ and NZ Tech. These awards are an endorsement of their collective efforts"

LookSee Wellington saw local tech employers select 93 outstanding mid-to-senior-level tech candidates from more than 48,000 completed applications. Applicants travelled to Wellington for job interviews, immigration seminars and a tour of Wellington. Activities on offer included a range of options such as visits to Te Papa and Zealandia, and local mountain biking and craft beer tours.

At last count, 40 LookSee candidates had arrived in Wellington, accepted jobs but were yet to arrive, or were in negotiations with potential employers.