Les Mills work out for customer satisfaction - Canstar Blue

Thursday, 7 September, 2017 - 07:16

With roots stretching back to the early nineties, the New Zealand phenomenon known as Les Mills has left its fitness training footprint across the world. But it’s it here on home turf where it’s bagged its most recent win.

The latest survey from Canstar Blue has revealed what Kiwi gym users rate when it comes to their gym.

Talking about the finding, Canstar Blue’s Emma Quantrill said:

"We’ve been very surprised at how closely rated all of the ‘satisfaction’ categories were which suggests people are really looking for an all-round experience and possibly variety when they’re at the gym.

"The great thing is that two thirds of the people who have a gym membership use the facility at least three times per week so they should be getting good value for money."

According to the World Health Organisation, adults should participate in at least 150 minutes of moderate or 75 minutes of vigorous intensity aerobic work-out every week. In New Zealand, the latest Ministry of Health data suggests around seven in ten adults are currently hitting this target.

Quantrill continues

"Something as simple as gardening or housework can actually provide you with a great work-out and getting regular exercise is important for your mental as well as physical health so it’s worth regularly reviewing your activity levels if you think you might not be doing enough."

Most Satisfied Customers

The Canstar Blue customer satisfaction award for 2017 has been awarded to Les Mills.

Accepting the award, Dione Forbes-Ryrie, Managing Director of Les Mills said "We’re honoured to win this award for the second time and really appreciate the strong support. We’ve been in the business of making humans’ fit for life for nearly 50 years and member satisfaction is our #1 priority. Thank you to our team of 1,300 plus who deliver on our premium Les Mills member experience across the country day in and day out."

For more information regarding this survey, please visit the canstar website