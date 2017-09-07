Mercer appoints CIO

Thursday, 7 September, 2017 - 08:45

Mercer has announced the appointment of Kylie Willment as Chief Investment Officer, Pacific with effect from 25 October, 2017.

Ms Willment joins Mercer from NSW Treasury Corporation (TCorp) where she held a number of senior investment positions over the past 17 years.

Commenting on the appointment, Simon Eagleton, Mercer’s Institutional Wealth Leader, Pacific said Kylie brings with her an impressive set of skills and experience in all aspects of institutional investing. She has a passion for aligning investment strategy with investor needs, and in her time at TCorp, Kylie was very much a key contributor to TCorp’s excellent investment performance track record.

"At Mercer, our clients have access to unmatched global scale, research-driven recommendations and a highly flexible implementation platform. They can tap into our network of over 1,000 investment specialists in 43 countries, enjoying same-day insights on global financial markets and fund managers, and efficiently access our best thinking through strongly-performing and tailorable diversified portfolios. Kylie’s experience in designing and managing investment solutions that consistently meet long-term investors’ needs will further differentiate our team. We’re very excited to have Kylie on board," he said.

With more than more than $200 billion funds under management globally, of which over $30 billion is managed in the Pacific, Ms Willment will be responsible for the investment performance of Mercer’s comprehensive suite of diversified funds and asset class building blocks in the Pacific. She will work closely with Mercer’s global Wealth team to ensure our clients benefit from our best ideas from around the world.

Ms Willment added, "Mercer is continuing to grow rapidly - both in terms of assets under management and the range of investment clients it serves - and I am looking forward to being part of Mercer’s future success."