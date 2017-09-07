Employers equally frustrated by system, says workplace specialist

Thursday, 7 September, 2017 - 18:22

Citizens Advice Bureau (CAB) today released a report revealing that employees are increasingly reporting breaches of their employment rights. The biggest complaint was the lack of employment agreements, an issue of equal concern for employers according to leading workplace specialists, Employsure.

Having witnessed many small and medium sized businesses struggle with employment agreements, Employsure provide SMEs with advice on complicated workplace conditions.

Managing Director Jen Tweed said: "it’s not just employees with concerns, equally, we’re hearing the same from employers and business owners." Jen explains: "we know employers don’t set out to breach employment rights or to fail to comply with their obligations. Rather, they tell us how complex and confusing the workplace relations system can be."

The relationship between employers and employees depends on a number of factors not only employment agreements and to categorise Employers as wilfully breaking the law is a long bow to draw: "what employers tell us is given the high frequency of change within the numerous pieces of legislation that feed into the workplace relations framework, it is a minefield for small businesses to understand let alone master. We agree that employment agreements are a fundamental starting point in every employment relationship but support for business is required beyond this to get them right."

"We assist over 1,500 small businesses implement well drafted employment agreements which clearly outline the rights and obligations of each party, therefore cementing understanding and alleviating confusion."

It’s incredibly important for employers to continually seek the right advice to ensure compliance. Many businesses find themselves facing claims and potential fines for simply not being aware of their employment related requirements. Jen agrees with the CAB recommendations for a more integrated cross-government approach, "more education and support is needed to address issues for employers and employees."

Jen Tweed is managing director of Employsure, the largest provider of employment regulations and workplace health and safety advice for SMEs across New Zealand. She has extensive experience in all manner of employment relations issues and is known for her pragmatic and commercial approach in this area. Prior to joining Employsure, she was the ANZ General Counsel and Company Secretary for Randstad. Prior to this she was APAC Head of Legal for an ASX listed staffing company, and responsible for legal and compliance for a national real estate network.