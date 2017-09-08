Cecilia Robinson wins Women of Influence Supreme award

Friday, 8 September, 2017 - 05:46

My Food Bag founder and co-CEO Cecilia Robinson was named the Supreme Winner of the Women of Influence Programme at a glittering awards evening held last night at the SkyCity Convention Centre.

The team at My Food Bag is thrilled with Robinson’s accomplishment, pointing out that it is a women-centric business both in leadership and staff, and which largely meets the needs of female customers across New Zealand.

Robinson says she’s a little surprised and overwhelmed to take the accolade. "The standard of entries this year was very high so I’m humbled and excited by this recognition. Of course, it is all about my team and our customers. We do what we do to add value to New Zealanders and we set out to solve the problem of "what’s for dinner tonight’ with convenience and value for money. This award reflects the dedication of everyone at My Food Bag as well as the loyalty of our customers which shows we’re on the right track."

Founded just four years ago, My Food Bag has surged in popularity across the country and is today New Zealand’s third biggest food retailer, though it doesn’t operate a single walk-in store; New Zealanders order the bag for their evening meal on a weekly basis. With every recipe carefully designed by celebrity chef (and My Food Bag co-founder) Nadia Lim, healthy, delicious and easily prepared fare is making its way back on to the dining table and putting unhealthy fast food on the back foot.

In its fifth year, the New Zealand Women of Influence programme is presented by Fairfax Media and Westpac. It recognises and celebrates women from all walks of life who make a difference to everyday Kiwis. The Women of Influence programme is committed to increasing the visibility of women’s leadership in New Zealand, highlighting the important contribution women make in creating a bold and diverse future for New Zealand.

Last year’s Supreme Winner was Helen Robinson, founder of social enterprise Organic Initiative.