Pitch Night to reveal new chocolate festival in Rotorua

Friday, 8 September, 2017 - 09:57

The fourth annual Bay of Plenty Pitch Night will have some chocolatey goodness on display with a pitch about a chocolate festival in Rotorua.

Alia Ryan, founder of Boost Fundraising and Events is returning to pitch in October. Last year she pitched her community event specialist company. This year her pitch will focus on her latest venture to reveal details of the ‘Melt’ event.

"I pitched Boost in general last year, and it was a pretty last-minute decision. For me it was all about asking myself some heavy questions about my business and where I really want to see things going. To explain what we do without just saying we run events and help with fundraising."

"It made me look deeper at what makes me get out of bed in the morning and find some direction. This year I am looking forward to pitching on just one aspect of the business with Melt and focusing on the wow factor."

Pitching provides immense value. She says it gives a framework to refine her big ideas and the opportunity to promote her business and events to a supportive audience.

"The timing of Pitch Night is perfect for me to push go on our latest project. It is a fantastic way to introduce this exciting new event to the community. Those in the audience will be the first to hear the finer aspects of Melt 2018."

The inaugural Melt Festival of Chocolate is due to hit Rotorua, Easter Weekend 2018. The four-day Chocolate powered festival is the latest addition to Ryan’s signature events owned and managed by her company. Boost helped co-ordinate the Giant Haka in Rotorua in July, manages the Rotorua Christmas Parade as well as owns the annual Tummy and Tots Expo.

Ryan has big plans for the chocolate festival and believes it will add to the city’s offerings, for both residents and visitors.

"The festival will bring energy and atmosphere to the inner city over the Easter holiday weekend, with different events and activities planned each day to appeal to a diverse mix of people."

"The name MELT, is to celebrate not only chocolate, but gives reference to the melting land and melting pot of cultures that make up our beautiful city," she says.

This is the fourth annual Pitch Night organised by Rotorua X, a charitable trust with the aim to inspire and connect the business community in Rotorua, the wider Bay of Plenty and Waikato. The event is on 25 October at Toi Ohomai Institute of Technology.

Pitch Night is for anyone that has an idea for a start-up business or non-profit enterprise that wants feedback through to an established company with a fresh idea to achieve serious growth.

Organisations must complete an online application and only six will be selected to pitch on the night. Applications must be received by 30 September. Anyone pitching must attend a Pitch Clinic to ensure a high calibre of pitches at the event.

Successful applicants will have eight minutes to impress the panel of business experts, as well as the audience with two additional minutes for questions from the judges.

An outstanding panel of judges have been confirmed; Graham Gaylard chair of Hamilton founder Incubator SODA Inc, Reuben Woods founder of Woods Brand Innovation, Bill Murphy executive director of angel investment organisation Enterprise Angels, Michelle Templar chief executive of Destination Rotorua and Steve Chadwick mayor of Rotorua returns as head judge.

The winners will share the prize pool of more than $10,500 in business support services including business training, business coaching, co-working desk, branded bottled water, advertising, legal and HR advice.

Based on the last three years this will be an energetic and entertaining evening showcasing the entrepreneurs in the central North Island. Audience attendance is free, although a koha on the night is appreciated.

The business community is encouraged to come along and help pick the crowd favourite.

To apply to pitch or RSVP to be in the audience go to www.rotoruax.nz or email connect@rotoruaX.nz.