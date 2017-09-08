Glassons CEO resigns

|
It is with sincere regret I announce that Di Humphries has advised the company of her resignation to take affect from the end of the month.
Di re-joined the company in April 2016 with a specific mandate to lead a key transformational change, build an effective management team and restore profitability. Having substantially achieved those objectives, Di has now resigned to pursue other interests and projects. On behalf of myself, the team and the board of Hallenstein Glasson’s, we wish her all the very best for her future endeavours.
