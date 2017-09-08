Meat and dairy lift manufacturing - Stats NZ

Friday, 8 September, 2017 - 11:31

The volume of meat and dairy product manufacturing rose in the June 2017 quarter, Stats NZ said. Sales values also rose, coinciding with high prices.

After adjusting for seasonal effects and removing price changes, the meat and dairy product manufacturing volume rose 8.2 percent in the June 2017 quarter.

"The rise in the meat and dairy sales volume followed falls in the previous two quarters," manufacturing manager Sue Chapman said.

Overseas Trade Indexes reported the dairy export volume rose 19 percent, while the meat export volume rose 2.5 percent in the June 2017 quarter.

Sales values were also up 13 percent, reflecting increases in both meat and dairy product prices. Business Price Indexes reported a 3.4 percent rise in dairy product manufacturing output prices in the June 2017 quarter. Prices for meat and meat product manufacturing outputs rose 6.9 percent.

The volume of total manufacturing sales rose 1.0 percent in the June quarter, after a 0.2 percent fall in the March quarter.

The actual volume of total manufacturing sales was up 0.4 percent on the June 2016 quarter. When price changes are included, the value of manufacturing sales was $26.6 billion in the June 2017 quarter, up $2.3 billion from the June 2016 quarter.