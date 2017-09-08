Powerco joins EMANZ

Friday, 8 September, 2017 - 13:57

The Energy Management Association of New Zealand is delighted to welcome Powerco as its latest Sustaining Partner.

Powerco is New Zealand’s largest electricity distributor in terms of network length (27,900km) and has the second largest number of electricity connections (336,000). Its electricity network covers the Taranaki, Rangitikei, Manawatu, Wairarapa, Eastern and Southern Waikato and the Coromandel regions as well as Tauranga and its surrounds. Its gas network extends across the south of the North Island and is New Zealand’s second largest by distance (6,170km) and largest by number of connections (106,000). Powerco employs around 350 (full-time equivalent) staff with main operating centres in New Plymouth, Palmerston North, Wellington and Tauranga.

Eric Pellicer, Powerco Network Transformation Manager, said EMANZ would provide opportunities for Powerco to collaborate with a cross section of the industry and help customers manage their energy. "By gaining a better understanding of evolving trends, we can ensure the network is ready to help customers get the most out of their investments", said Pellicer.

Mike Hopkins, CEO of EMANZ said: "Powerco is one of the biggest - the biggest by some definitions - electricity and gas distributors in the country and it’s great to have them on board with EMANZ. The energy sector, alongside all New Zealand businesses, will be facing much greater demands around energy efficiency and carbon emissions performance over the next ten years and innovation and the adoption of best practice will be the key to success.

Powerco joining our panel of Sustaining Partners signals their intent to be innovation and efficiency leaders and we look forward to working with the Powerco team to improve services and drive value for its customers and shareholders."