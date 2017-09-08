Mike Styles receives Adult Literacy and Numeracy Leadership Award

Friday, 8 September, 2017 - 15:31

The Industry Training Federation and the Skills Highway team is delighted to congratulate Mike Styles on receiving the 2017 Adult Literacy and Numeracy Leadership Award, awarded by the National Centre of Literacy and Numeracy for Adults.

Mike Styles is the Primary ITO’s National Literacy and Numeracy Adviser, and the award recognises his untiring work in bringing dyslexia to the fore as an important issue for the tertiary education sector and the workplace.

"Mike is a stalwart of literacy and numeracy expertise across the industry training sector," says Skills Highway Programme Manager, Nicky Murray. "This award recognises his commitment to developing the literacy, numeracy and communication skills of industry trainees and apprentices, and, in particular, improving understanding of the impact of learning differences."

"One million adult New Zealanders have low literacy and numeracy skills, which undoubtedly puts them on the back foot," says Josh Williams, CEO of the Industry Training Federation. "At work, low literacy and numeracy is both a barrier and a risk. We're proud of the work that businesses, ITOs, and tertiary providers are doing to transform lives through improving literacy and numeracy, and I'm particularly thrilled to see Mike get recognised for his efforts - he has made a huge impact across the industry training sector over many years and this recognition is extremely well deserved."