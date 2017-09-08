Agri Focus: Up the value ladder

Friday, 8 September, 2017 - 15:33

"While many still lament the primary sector’s lack of ‘value-added’, when you dig a little deeper a range of evidence suggests such a view is somewhat outdated" said ANZ Rural Economist Con Williams.

The ANZ Agri Focus looks at some of the ‘value-add’ activities New Zealand’s primary sector are engaged in.

Such activity has helped lift New Zealand’s terms of trade to the highest level since the 1970s wool boom, boosting the nation’s purchasing power.

We’re extracting value from traditional soft commodities and benefitting from falling prices for the "new" commodities (imported manufacturing and technology products) and low prices for the old (oil).

Examples include:

- In their top five markets Green kiwifruit earn a 40% to 100% premium over the nearest competitor.

- Exclusivity and eating qualities desired by Asian markets have put new club apple varieties into a league of their own - earning a 30% price premium over traditional varieties.

- New Zealand branded wine’s retail price is in the top 11% in the UK and at least the top half in the US and Australia.

- New Zealand Manuka honey’s average export price (FOB) is USD21/kg, whereas most other major honey exporters earn only USD2-8/kg, and an average of USD3/kg.

- New Zealand’s King Salmon is considered the "wagyu" of the salmon world, where it achieves more than a 50% price premium over Atlantic salmon. Rock lobster is in a league of its own when it comes to value and compared with competitors receives a 50% premium on average.

- New Zealand dairy companies have generated an extra $0.64/kg ms of revenue from ‘value-added’ products over the last three years. In aggregate this has generated $3.5 billion in extra revenue.

- A number of red meat companies are increasing chilled sales under their own brand with in-market price points generally 2 to 3 times greater than traditional supply formats.

The ANZ Agri Focus also includes updates on the major primary sectors price outlooks, rural property market, general economy and interest rates and farming under nutrient limits.