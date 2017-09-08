Recommended NZ | Guide to Money | Gimme: Competitions - Giveaways

Kiwi Landing Pad back in Chch for Sales and Marketing Jam

Contributor:
Fuseworks Media Fuseworks Media
Friday, 8 September, 2017 - 15:54

Kiwi Landing Pad are back in Christchurch for their fifth Sales and Marketing Jam on Tuesday 26 September.

The Sales and Marketing Jam is an event series the Kiwi Landing Pad brings together every six months in New Zealand to share experience and knowledge from credible people who can speak from having experienced it all first hand. Topics will include sales, marketing, product management and building a great ‘export ready’ business. The September Jam features international speakers, including:

- Menaka Shroff, VP of Marketing at Betterworks 

- Josh Aberant, CMO at SparkPost

- Matt Blackshaw, Product Manager at Dropbox

WHEN: Tuesday 26 September, 12.30pm - 5pm

WHERE: Christchurch Art Gallery, 49 Worcester Blvd, Christchurch

Buy your tickets here: http://www.salesandmarketingjam.com/september-2017.html

