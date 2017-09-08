Solarcity named as finalist in New Zealand Innovation Awards

Friday, 8 September, 2017 - 16:31

solarcity has been named as a finalist in the 2017 New Zealand Innovation Awards for its solarZero energy service.

solarZero delivers 100% of a home's energy use and is designed to beat any power price in New Zealand from day one.

The finalists represent game-changing innovation from every corner of New Zealand, with new ventures, products and services from a broad range of industries and business disciplines.

"We are excited to be finalists at New Zealand's iconic innovation event," says solarcity CEO Andrew Booth.

"solarZero unlocks the abundance of solar power and renewable energy for New Zealand and New Zealanders and it is great to be recognised. We're very proud of what we've achieved with our solarZero energy service.

"Not only are our customers saving money, but together we're helping shift our nation to a clean energy future. That's vital as we're the last generation that can take meaningful action against climate change."

Over the past 12 months solarcity has won two national awards for innovation. Along with Westpac it received the 2016/17 INFINZ Institutional Banking Award for Innovation and its solarZero+ energy service, that combines solar and battery storage, won the 2016/17 Sustainable Electricity Association of NZ (SEANZ) Industry Excellence award for most innovative new energy initiative.

The winners of the 2017 New Zealand Innovation Awards will be announced at an awards function in Auckland on October 19.