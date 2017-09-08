Real Journeys wins 'People's Choice' at Tourism Industry Awards

Friday, 8 September, 2017 - 16:49

Real Journeys won the People’s Choice at the Tourism Industry Awards held in Christchurch last night.

This is the one award that gives customers the opportunity to vote for their favourite tourism experience from the 15 eligible Business Awards finalists that included the Haka Tourism Group, Skyline Queenstown and YHA New Zealand.

Real Journeys Chief Executive Richard Lauder says he is delighted the company is so popular.

"A huge thanks to all our customers who took the time to vote for us, we really appreciate your support. We put the word out on social media and the response was overwhelming. A big shout out too - to our staff who work hard every day to make our experiences remarkable," says Richard

Real Journeys was also a finalist in the TIA Business Excellence and Environmental categories. Last month, Real Journeys was named the Supreme Winner and won the Tomorrow’s Workforce Award at the Diversity Awards NZ.