Kia Ora a winner at Magazine Media Awards

Friday, 8 September, 2017 - 18:27

Air New Zealand’s inflight magazine Kia Ora has taken out the Best Owned Media/Custom Publishing Brand award at the 2017 Magazine Media Awards held in Auckland last night.

The Magazine Media Awards honour magazines, initiatives and individuals that demonstrate journalistic and design excellence, imagination, and commercial success.

Kia Ora, which is read by more than 350,000 people a month has recently undergone a significant revamp, with the first new-look issue out this month.

The magazine features the very best of New Zealand - people, places, food and drink, innovation and design, as well as international travel inspiration and updates on Air New Zealand products and services and what’s going on behind the scenes.

Award judges praised Kia Ora’s strong evidence of reader engagement and satisfaction, and quality editorial that entertains, inspires and informs. They also made mention of the magazine’s commercial success and its growth in readership numbers.

Kia Ora is currently available in print but Air New Zealand will look to expand the magazine into its digital channels later this year.