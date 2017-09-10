Power company staff pit their skills in Hamilton

Sunday, 10 September, 2017 - 12:23

It's hands on and expertise to the fore next week as the top Electricity Supply Industry staff pit their skills against fellow workers from around the country.

Teams from power companies will be demonstrating their skills and expertise in a series of fast paced line mechanic and cable jointer events at Annual Connection 2017 at Mystery Creek, Hamilton. Events include pole top rescue, team building and first aid competitions, as well as pit rescue and a spike gun event.

Annual Connection is organised by Connexis, the Industry Training Organisation (ITO) for the Infrastructure Industry and Head of Marketing and Industry Standards Kaarin Gaukrodger says, "The annual event aims to spur competition and team work within the Electricity Supply Industry and is also a great opportunity to showcase 'on the job action' to the public and anyone considering a career in the industry.

"These women and men play a vital role in our community ensuring that the power supply is always up and running to businesses and homes throughout the country, often in a harsh and challenging environment such as storms and floods. We're looking forward to some spirited competitions, showcasing outstanding teamwork, workmanship, safety practices and technical knowledge."

Line Mechanic Samantha Maurangi, who has been in the job a couple of years, is based in Invercargill at PowerNet and is looking forward to competing next week. "It's a great career for women and I would definitely recommend it to anyone."

Samantha is aspiring to become a qualified line mechanic who inspires other women to pursue opportunities in the electricity industry.

The thee-day event culminates with the Connexis Annual Connection Excellence Awards dinner on Thursday 14 September in Hamilton where winners of the Connexis Annual Connection Excellence Awards will be announced.

Thirteen of New Zealand's top trainees and trainers in the electricity industry have been named as finalists in the awards. They work throughout the country, from Hamilton in the north to Invercargill in the south, and are competing for honours in: Contribution to Industry Training; and Distribution, Telecommunications, Advanced and Business Support/Retail Trainee of the Year. The winners of each section are also competing for the top award of Overall Trainee of the Year.

In addition to recognising trainees, the contribution to industry training - which is also crucial to the success of trainees - is recognised with the Contribution to Industry Training award. This rewards those who make a significant impact through their enthusiasm and commitment to industry training.

The winners and runners up of the line mechanic and cable jointer competitions and the recipients of the Ross Archer Memorial Line Mechanic Safety Award and the Outstanding Leader Award will also be announced at the dinner.

