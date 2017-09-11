Dealer-to-Public car sales flying high in August

Monday, 11 September, 2017 - 13:00

NZTA reports that change of ownerships from dealers to public was up 4% on August last year, and over 10% up on July 2017. August is a traditionally busy month in the used car sector and 2017 was no exception, with over 100,000 change of ownerships and ex-overseas imports recorded.

Whilst ex-overseas registrations of used vehicles continue to be at record breaking levels, supply did soften in August, with the main fall reported in the units arriving from Japan (which still makes up the lion’s share of imports: 11,451 units in August alone).

However, the main reason for this fall is probably the already large stockholding in New Zealand from previous months. The number of registered dealers continues to grow to support the large number of vehicles to sell. At last count, there were 3,496 registered dealers: a mere whisker off 3,500.

