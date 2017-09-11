2017's top NZ forester announced

Monday, 11 September, 2017 - 13:21

Passionate forestry industry champion Garth Cumberland has been presented with the coveted NZIF Forester of the Year award for 2017.

The prestigious title is the highest accolade attainable by a New Zealand forestry professional. It is awarded to Cumberland this year, in recognition for his outstanding contribution to the industry, through his efforts to establish a cohesive national Forest Policy for New Zealand.

Cumberland is an Agri-Forestry specialist with a solid background in farm-forestry and over three decades of experience. He’s a committed industry professional with a big picture vision to protect the future sustainability of forestry.

With tireless dedication, Cumberland has spearheaded the development of a new Forest Policy for New Zealand. No easy feat, Cumberland set the wheels in motion, garnering critical support from key stakeholders within and beyond the forestry industry. He has maintained momentum, and driven the initiative needed, to bring New Zealand into line with other leading forestry producing nations.

Announcing the award at the NZ Institute of Forestry’s annual conference in Rotorua NZIF President James Treadwell acknowledged Cumberland’s efforts. "He is not just a great forester, Garth has vested a huge amount of time, effort and money to bring the Forest Policy Project to life. This work creates tangible long term benefits for New Zealand by creating better forests. It secures a path for the sustainable long-term future of New Zealand forestry."

Around the globe, a new era of environmental accountability for land use is dawning. Developing such a policy initiative provides a clear road map for the forestry sector in New Zealand, and secures inter-generational responsibility for its sustainable future.