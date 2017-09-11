NZIER Consensus Forecasts points to positive growth outlook

Monday, 11 September, 2017 - 13:24

The latest NZIER Consensus Forecasts shows expectations for slightly softer growth over the coming year, but upward revisions in the subsequent years. Despite some softness in activity earlier this year, the growth outlook remains positive.

Household spending forecasts have been revised up, as strong population growth continues to drive robust spending over the next few years.

Investment forecasts have been revised up from 2018, reflecting business confidence about investing to expand their operations. However, forecasts for residential investment have been revised down, as capacity pressures and higher construction and funding costs delay developments and lead to an even more protracted construction cycle.

Forecasts for employment growth have been revised down, with annual employment growth now expected to ease to under 1.5 percent by 2021. Despite expectations of softer employment growth, forecasters are have not changed their unemployment rate expectations.

Labour shortages remain acute, particularly in sectors such which are facing very strong demand as construction. This tightness in the labour market is expected to flow through to a pick-up in wage growth through to 2021.