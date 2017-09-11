Recommended NZ | Guide to Money | Gimme: Competitions - Giveaways

Callaghan Innovation welcomes new Board members

HomeBusiness
Contributor:
Fuseworks Media Fuseworks Media
Monday, 11 September, 2017 - 13:48

Callaghan Innovation Board Chair Sue Suckling welcomes incoming members George Gong and Stefan Korn to the Board. Ms Suckling has paid tribute to outgoing board members Alison Barrass and Richard Janes. "Alison and Richard have contributed greatly to our organisation and I wish them well for their future endeavours."

George Gong is an entrepreneur and angel investor with more than 20 years’ rich business experience in the information technology industry. In 2016, he started Zino Ventures, the first Chinese angel fund in New Zealand. Mr Gong has strong connections to China, where he began his career, and notably co-founded Beyondsoft.

Stefan Korn has a strong understanding of Callaghan Innovation’s role in the innovation system as he was a member of the Callaghan Innovation Stakeholder Advisory Group. He currently runs CreativeHQ, a leading business incubator that works with more than 190 startup ventures, and was a founding investor in Lightning Lab. "Mr Gong and Mr Korn will bring diverse and complementary skills to the Board," Ms Suckling says. "Both are unique leaders in the innovation ecosystem who will add to the collective strength and wider acumen of our Board. We are keen to share this progress for our organisation and we look forward to working with them."

All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.

Latest Business News

RSS

Most Popular Today

RSS

Personal Finance guides from guide2.co.nz

The latest money guides from authoritative New Zealand sources: Investing, KiwiSaver & Saving, Managing Money, Home Loans, Credit Cards, Tax.

Links will take you to guide2.co.nz.

Connect with Voxy

Voxy on Google Plus     Join Voxy on Google+.

 

Credit Card Comparison TablesCompare Credit Cards - Interest rate and fees comparisons for New Zealand banks.