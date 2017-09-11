Monthly Inflation Gauge: Broken record

Monday, 11 September, 2017 - 13:46

Prices in the ANZ Monthly Inflation Gauge lifted 0.2% m/m in August and are up 2.6% y/y. The Underlying Ex-housing Gauge increased 0.2% in the month and is up a subdued 0.9% y/y.

Lifts in the domestic air transport group made the largest upwards contribution. That’s purely seasonal. Housing was a mixed bag, with purchase of housing costs on the rise, but rents moving in the other direction. Increases in hospital services and accommodation services also made positive contributions.

ANZ Chief Economist Cameron Bagrie said, "The overall inflation picture remains suppressed. Month after month it’s the same story; outside of the usual monthly variations and housing-related impetus, inflation is low. That said, signs that more groups are recording price rises and fewer showing price falls is something that needs to be watched.

"The RBNZ can have an extended tea-break; the OCR is going nowhere."

Additional detail:

- Quarterly growth in the headline gauge rose from 0.4% to 0.6%, while it lifted from 0.1% to 0.3% for the Underlying Ex-housing Gauge. However, both are still subdued quarterly increases.

- The headline Gauge lifted 0.3% m/m in seasonally adjusted terms, while the Underlying Ex-housing Gauge was up 0.2% m/m seasonally adjusted. There is not much to see in either.

- Of the 36 groups in the Gauge, 11 rose, two fell and 22 remained unchanged. While there is not a lot of inflation out there, we are now seeing fewer groups show outright falls.