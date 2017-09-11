Forsite named as finalist in NZ Innovation Awards

Monday, 11 September, 2017 - 15:25

Forsite, a leading smartphone-based health and safety solution, is thrilled to announce it has been named as a finalist in the 2017 NZ Innovation Awards.

Named as a finalist in the Innovation Systems and Improvement Performance category, Forsite is one of eight organisations including high-calibre competitors such as Fonterra, Revisia and Waitemata Health Board.

The announcement comes off the back of a very successful month for the two-year old company which was awarded a Callaghan Innovation grant for $15 million over the next three years, in August.

Co-founder and CEO, Simon Yock says he and the Forsite team are over the moon

"Being named as a finalist is incredibly humbling and exciting," says Yock.

"As a team we have worked extremely hard in the last two years to build up the business, just like I know most tech and innovation start-ups do. We are absolutely delighted to know that all our energies in working to make people safer on sites is being recognised," he says.

Forsite was conceived in 2015 between Yock and Property Managers Group (PMG), one of New Zealand’s most preferred and trusted private property and fund managers, which was looking for a solution for its own portfolio of properties to protect its people, tenants and investors from injury as well as ensuring compliance under new health and safety legislation.

It is now the only health and safety solution in the country and, as it is understood, in the world of its kind to provide real-time health and safety tracking, recording and monitoring.

The winners of the NZ Innovation Awards will be announced at the awards dinner on October 19.