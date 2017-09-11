Audi quattro Winter Games NZ CEO to stand down from role

Monday, 11 September, 2017 - 15:28

The CEO of Audi quattro Winter Games NZ Arthur Klap who is credited with spearheading one of the leading international snow sports events since its inception in 2009 has announced his intention to stand down at the end of this year.

Klap is one of New Zealand’s most high profile sports event administrators launching his 41-year career with the New Zealand Freestyle Championships at Coronet Peak in 1976.

"It is appropriate that my last event is also snow sports related and so it feels like the full circle has been closed."

His decision to stand down following the 2017 Audi quattro Winter Games NZ, which is set to become an annual rather than a biennial event from 2018, is the result of health issues which he has suffered in recent years.

"Some of those issues could well be triggered by the stress associated with my role as Games CEO and after undergoing heart surgery in April this year I decided it was time to step aside."

But, while next year Klap will no longer be involved in the day-to-day hands on operation of the Games he hopes to continue in a background role maintaining relations with the Government and other major partners and assisting in securing ongoing funding for the event.

"This is something I am keen to do and it will provide continuity for our partners which is important."

Klap said he is sorry to be stepping down but it is timely and he looks forward to seeing the Games take a new direction with fresh leadership.

"The Games are certainly not at their apex yet and there is still a lot more development potential. There is a fantastic senior management team, some who have been with the Games since 2009, others who have come on board this year, and I hope they will continue as they have so much to contribute to the organisation and culture of Winter Games NZ."

Klap said that of all five Audi quattro Winter Games NZ events the 2017 Games was undoubtedly the best yet.

"The rescheduling of the calendar into September has been very successful and we have been able to hold all our on-snow events despite some challenging weather. The quality and the visibility of all the competition was outstanding as was the sponsor, media and public support."

Winter Games NZ Trust Board Chairman Sir Eion Edgar said while he and the board were disappointed they respected Klap’s decision to resign.

"Arthur has put so much commitment and dedication into creating this internationally renowned winter sports event and he leaves it in very good hands as we hopefully move from a biennial into an annual fixture."

Sir Eion agrees that the 2017 Audi quattro Winter Games NZ was a standout event.

"I am very excited about how far the Games has come in ten years. My original vision was to establish an Olympic style snow sports competition in the southern hemisphere which would attract athletes from around the world, at the same time achieving exposure for our Kiwi elite athletes on the world stage. There is no doubt that has been accomplished, under the leadership of Arthur and the direction of the Board, and this year we hosted record 930 athletes from 39 countries which is an incredible result."

He said the flow on effect for the regional economy was huge with more than 30,000 bed nights taken up by international teams and their supporters.

"Add to that the huge media coverage with 130 registered media and live television coverage of the World Cups and highlights packages of all the events distributed internationally and we have unquestionably chalked up our most successful and prominent Winter Games NZ to date."

Audi New Zealand General Manager Dean Sheed paid tribute to Klap’s leading role with Audi quattro Winter Games NZ.

"The 2017 Games were clearly the best ever due to Arthur’s vision, focus and the leadership of his team and partners. We look forward to building upon this success and developing the Games further with his successor and his continuing guidance."