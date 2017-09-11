New Callaghan Innovation Board appointments

Monday, 11 September, 2017 - 16:42

Two new appointments have been made to the Board of Callaghan Innovation that will provide a new set of skills and business experience, Science and Innovation Minister Paul Goldsmith announced today.

"The appointment of Mr Stefan Korn and Mr George Gong brings a strong combination of strategic thinking skills and perspective from an investor community," Mr Goldsmith says.

Stefan Korn is an experienced entrepreneur, business strategist and investor with over 10 years of experience in managing high growth ventures, early stage investment and software development. He was a member of the Callaghan Innovation Stakeholder Advisory Group, is a founding investor in Lightning Lab, and has a PhD in Neural Networks/Artificial Intelligence and an MBA in International Business.

George Gong is an entrepreneur and Angel Investor with rich international business experiences in the Information Technology industry for over twenty years. In 2016 he started Zino Ventures, the first Chinese angel fund in New Zealand.

"Mr Korn has extensive business connections and a strong understanding of Callaghan Innovation’s role in the innovation system. He currently runs CreativeHQ, a leading business incubator that works with over 190 start-up ventures so brings excellent understanding of innovation," Mr Goldsmith says.

"Mr Gong maintains deep roots in China, where he began his career, and notably co-founded Beyondsoft. With his extensive experience with start-ups, investment, business mentoring, he will be an asset to Callaghan."

Both of the appointments are for a term of one year.