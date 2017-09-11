Waitakere Indian Association announces new board members

Monday, 11 September, 2017 - 17:02

Waitakere Indian Association has elected the full slate of officers and board members the year 2017-2019 at their recent AGM meeting held on Sunday 10 September in Auckland.

All of our newest and existing Board members embody the spirit of community and bring talent, expertise and energy to the table. We are very fortunate to have them by our side as we continue to strengthen community in Waitakere", says the incoming President Mahendra Sharma.

Speaking at the event, Minister for Community and Voluntary Sector, Hon Alfred Ngaro, said that the Indian community has been contributing positively not only to the NZ economy but also culturally and events such as

Holi and Diwali brings all Kiwis together to celebrate the great diversity in our country.

A new partnership was also signed between Waitakere Indian Association and Best Pacific Institute of Education. Speaking on behalf of Best Pacific Institute of Education, the Community Development Manager Li ‘Ilolahia said, ‘Partnership with Waitakere Indian Association is a pivotal for the growth of education sector in West Auckland as the institute provides free education for various courses and the ethnic people can increase their skills by availing such opportunities provided by Best’.

The Trustees of Waitakere Indian Association also honoured five new life members who have not only contributed to the welfare of the Indian Diaspora in West Auckland but also to the community at large.

There are more than 180,000 Indians living in New Zealand and Hindi is the fourth largest spoken language.

Since its formation in 2000, Waitakere Indian Association has been working with various government agencies and local Indian associations in promoting, advocating and integrating the Indian Diaspora, culture and values with the Kiwi way of life.

Waitakere Indian Association is a non-sectarian, non-profit organization open to all. Our mission is to build a sense of community and common purpose throughout the region, and to enhance the recreational, educational, cultural, health and social well-being of the Indian Diaspora in Waitakere, Auckland.

For more information about Waitakere Indian Association call 021 280 4189 or visit www.waitakereindianassociation.nz

The Executive Committee of 2017-2019

President Mahendra Sharma

Vice President Sunil Kaushal

Secretary Junita Sen

Assistant Secretary Sanjay Datt Sharma

Treasurer Naveen Prakash

Executive members

Mohini Prakash

Manoj Tahal

Sunil Chandra

Preeya Prakash

Chandrika Prasad

Madhav Pradhan

Nawal Prakash

Kajal Kumar

Michelle Prasad