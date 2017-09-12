NZ and Canada renew digital media coproduction incentive

Tuesday, 12 September, 2017 - 10:06

NZ On Air and the Canada Media Fund (CMF) have announced the renewal of their partnership, now in its fourth year, to encourage the coproduction of digital media content between Canadian and New Zealand creators. The announcement took place at an event dedicated to Indigenous New Zealand talent during the Toronto International Film Festival.

The budget for the Canada - New Zealand Digital Media Fund is CAD$800,000, with both organisations contributing an equal amount of funding. Click here to access the guidelines.

To be considered for funding through the programme, projects must comply with both parties’ general funding criteria, with the CMF determining eligibility for the Canadian portion of a project and NZ On Air determining eligibility for the New Zealand portion of the project. Projects will be evaluated and chosen by a committee of representatives from NZ On Air and the CMF.

The deadline to submit an application for funding is January 18, 2018. All projects will be evaluated at the same time following the submission deadline.

Producers interested in finding an international partner as part of this development incentive are invited to post a profile of their company on the CMF’s website by clicking here. Profiles will be accessible to all, including potential partners from other countries.

About the Canada Media Fund

The Canada Media Fund (CMF) fosters, develops, finances and promotes the production of Canadian content and applications for all audiovisual media platforms. The CMF guides Canadian content towards a competitive global environment by fostering industry innovation, rewarding success, enabling a diversity of voice and promoting access to content through public and private sector partnerships. The CMF receives financial contributions from the Government of Canada and Canada’s cable, satellite and IPTV distributors. Please visit cmf-fmc.ca.