James Cook Hotel supports NZWL Wellington Clean-up day

Tuesday, 12 September, 2017 - 10:56

The James Cook Hotel Grand Chancellor is proud to support ‘New Zealand’s Worth Loving’ (NZWL) Wellington Pollution Awareness Mural and Clean-up Day. NZWL aims to challenge, communicate and educate people on environmental issues.

Artist Tess Sheerin has been travelling the country, painting thought-provoking murals that depict the issues around water pollution and the adverse effects on marine life. Queenstown, Dunedin, Christchurch and Auckland have welcomed the murals and Tess is now implementing the creative concept in the capital. Painting commenced on the side of Cumberland House (237 Willis St, Te Aro) on Thursday 08 September and a Wellington clean-up day is planned for the end of this month.

The collaboration aligns with the James Cook Hotel Grand Chancellor’s environmental and community values. Two staff volunteer trips have been completed this year to Matiu/Somes Island in Wellington Harbour, and the Executive Management team have planted 400 trees to date at Mangarara Station Eco Farm in the Hawke’s Bay.

Hotel General Manager Steve Martin is enthusiastic for staff and the wider community to be involved in the Wellington clean-up day, which takes place on Saturday 30 September, 10am (assemble outside Freyberg Beach Play Area). Follow the hotels social media (@jamescookhotel) for updates on the mural progression and for further details on the clean-up day.

The James Cook Hotel Grand Chancellor is located in the heart of Wellington City, conveniently situated between the leading retail district of Lambton Quay and the business hub of The Terrace. The hotel features 268 accommodation rooms, two restaurants and bars, Infuse Day Spa, an exclusive 26th floor Club Lounge and a complimentary fitness facilities. Media Contact details: James Cook Hotel Grand Chancellor - 147 The Terrace Wellington 6011 - New Zealand