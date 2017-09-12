DairyNZ election draws in farming expertise

Tuesday, 12 September, 2017 - 11:34

Two positions on DairyNZ’s board have attracted six dairy farmer candidates for this year’s director election.

From September 25, levy-paying dairy farmers will vote for their preferred candidates - farmer colleagues whose experience and leadership could help shape DairyNZ priorities and objectives.

Electionz.com returning officer Anthony Morton says levy-paying farmers will have a month to vote.

"The elected candidates will represent all dairy farmers on the DairyNZ board, provide new leadership and have a real influence on where and how the levy is invested," says Anthony.

"So we encourage dairy farmers to look at who is running and take the time to vote when the pack arrives in the mail at the end of the month."

DairyNZ’s board consists of five farmer-elected directors and three board-elected directors.

The farmer-elected director positions are subject to a rotation policy, with Alister Body and Jim van der Poel retiring by rotation this year. After 12 years, Alister is standing down from the board.

The 2017 Board of Directors candidates are:

BROWN, Ian Tokoroa

COOMBES, Grant Taupiri

GLASS, Colin Timaru

GROVES, Cole Ashburton

SLEE, Mark Ashburton

VAN DER POEL, Jim Ohaupo

DairyNZ’s second 2016/17 election was for its Directors’ Remuneration Committee (DRC), however no candidate nominations were received for the position. DairyNZ’s board will determine how this vacancy will be filled in due course.

This year, farmers will also vote for several resolutions - including one which could change directors’ terms to three years (from four years currently) and introduce annual director elections.

Results from the Board of Directors election and resolution votes will be announced at the DairyNZ Annual General Meeting in Rotorua on October 25.

In the meantime, farmers who pay a levy on milksolids are encouraged to vote.

"Farmers will get their vote pack after September 25 - it’s quick to cast a vote online or by post and will show support for dairy farmers looking to represent you."

For more information, visit dairynz.co.nz/agm