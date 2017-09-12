The Tile Depot gets Consumer Trusted tick

Tuesday, 12 September, 2017 - 12:45

The Tile Depot is the latest company to be accredited under the Consumer Trusted programme. Consumer Trusted businesses must meet Consumer NZ’s strict criteria and prove they are committed to delivering exceptional customer service.

Consumers can be confident when dealing with Consumer Trusted businesses. They are required to deliver high standards of customer service and Consumer NZ monitors accredited businesses to ensure they are meeting their obligations under the programme.

The Kiwi importer and retailer joins Carpet Mill, Flick Electric Co, Heartland Seniors Finance, Resene ColorShop, Shoe Clinic, Skinny Mobile, Triton Hearing, and WooHoo NZ Tax Refunds in achieving Consumer Trusted status.

Consumer NZ general manager - business Derek Bonnar says businesses have to work hard and prove commitment to their customers and the programme to become accredited. They are also required to maintain those standards.

"It isn’t an easy process. The Tile Depot has achieved its status by working closely with Consumer NZ to meet the obligations of our code of conduct. We congratulate The Tile Depot on a great achievement," Mr Bonnar says.

The Tile Depot general manager Mike Syddall says earning Consumer Trusted status in an industry with many complexities is extremely satisfying.

"We are delighted to have achieved Consumer Trusted status and grateful for the tremendous work done by our staff to achieve this. We are also grateful for the ongoing support we have had from regular customers, some of whom have been with us since day one. Our challenge now is to raise our standards of customer service and support even higher," Mr Syddall says.

Consumer NZ is an independent, not-for-profit organisation. Winners of Consumer NZ endorsements can license use of the awards for marketing and promotions. All revenue raised from the endorsement programme goes back into the research Consumer NZ does on behalf of all Kiwis.

You can find more information about Consumer Trusted on Consumer NZ’s website.