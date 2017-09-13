FlexiGroup sets sights on the future of finance

Wednesday, 13 September, 2017 - 10:04

FlexiGroup New Zealand has announced the appointment of three key roles within its executive team as the company focuses on growing its business across consumer and commercial finance in New Zealand.

FlexiGroup Chief Executive Office, Chris Lamers says it’s an exciting time for the organisation with a strong leadership team on-board and innovative products being delivered to market via FlexiGroup’s industry-leading technology.

"In a market where regular and rapid disruption is becoming the norm, customers are expecting more than traditional payment offerings. At FlexiGroup we are working to lead the charge in this area by thinking and doing things differently.

"Customer-centricity is the focus. Having worked with hundreds of thousands of Kiwis over 40 years we’re taking this deep level of insight - and will continue to listen to our customers - to deliver smart, future-forward financial solutions."

Andy Preston appointed as Chief Financial Officer-, joins FlexiGroup from Australia with an extensive background with GE Money Australia and New Zealand where he held a number of leadership roles including General Manager of Distribution, Chief Risk Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Managing Director. His experience spans Australia, South Korea, Hong Kong and the UK.

"Andy brings more than 20 years industry experience to this critical role and his wealth of multinational experience across finance and distribution will be an absolute asset to the organisation. We’re thrilled to have a CFO of Andy’s calibre join the team," says Lamers.

Liesl Knox has been appointed from within FlexiGroup to Chief Corporate Services Officer having previously held the role of General Counsel with the organisation for the past five years. The newly established role is responsible for communications, strategy and planning, people and culture and legal services.

Lamers says Liesl’s organisational experience and depth of knowledge within the industry combined with her legal expertise is a strategic strength for the organisation in an increasingly regulated environment.

Peter Finch has been appointed as Chief Information Officer having previously worked in the role in an acting capacity for the past two and half years. His experience in the IT sector includes working with Gen-i for 10 years and Telecom previous to that.

"In a rapidly developing market, continuing to build out our digital capabilities is a key area of focus. It’s an exciting time for financial services as technology becomes ever more ubiquitous with the consumer experience - Peter’s experience will ensure we are at the forefront of these changes," says Lamers.

-Andy Preston will take up the role in October 2017, subject to confirmation from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand.

Key points

- Three executive appointments strengthen leadership team

- Growth focus across consumer and commercial finance

- Customer-centricity driving smart, future-forward financial solutions