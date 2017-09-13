Consumer Broadband Compare lets you find the best deal

Wednesday, 13 September, 2017 - 10:42

Want to know if you’re on the cheapest broadband plan? Then go to Consumer NZ’s new website consumer.broadbandcompare.co.nz.

The website features over 1800 plans, including fibre and rural broadband, from more than 60 providers. Using it is as easy as entering your address.

Consumer NZ chief executive Sue Chetwin says telecommunications is an industry where confusion reigns and that’s the way the telcos like it. Consumer Broadband Compare aims to strip away the hype and jargon. It’s a simple-to-use tool that makes comparing broadband plans easy.

The website is a collaboration between Consumer NZ and Broadband Compare, a New Zealand-owned business.

Giving people the ability to check they’re getting the best deal is nothing new for Consumer NZ. The consumer watchdog has run its energy price comparison site Powerswitch since 1999. Last month, nearly 4000 people used the site to initiate a switch to a new provider.

Gavin Male, Broadband Compare managing director says: "Consumer NZ has been at the forefront of helping New Zealanders find the best power provider for their needs with Powerswitch and it made perfect sense to partner with them to help Kiwis get the best value from their broadband plan too."

Mr Male says there can be big savings to be made by switching telco. "We are regularly seeing users save over $300 a year versus their current broadband plan. With the rollout of UFB and the Rural Broadband Initiative, we are seeing a huge increase in competition and there are some big savings to be made."